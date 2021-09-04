Wildfire burns 50-75 acres, prompts evacuations in Sun Forest Estates SE of La Pine

News

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A wildfire Saturday afternoon prompted evacuations of some homes in the Sun Forest Estates subdivision off state Highway 31 in northern Klamath County, about eight miles east of Crescent and a dozen miles southeast of La Pine.

The Forest Meadows Fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. on BLM land between the Split Rail and Sun Forest Meadows Estates subdivisions, and by late afternoon had burned an estimated 50-75 acres, Central Oregon Fire Management Services spokeswoman Kassidy kern said.

U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Oregon Department of Forestry, and the Crescent and La Pine rural fire departments were responding, as well as Oregon Outback.

Residents west of Greenwood Road to Ringo Court were placed under Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notice), with a shelter and contact point set up at La Pine Middle School, according to Klamath County Emergency Manager Brandon Fowler.

Kern said about 20 homes in the subdivision were evacuated.

Thick smoke from wildfires elsewhere in the state that brought unhealthy air quality to much of Central Oregon on Saturday also was challenging the firefighting effort.

“It’s too smoky for fixed-wing retardant planes,” Kern said, and water-dropping helicopters also couldn’t fly. “We’re going to be challenged to have air support due to the smoky conditions,” she said.

ODOT advised that the fire was affecting Highway 3, between mileposts 6 and 8, and advised motorists to expect delays or use alternate routes if available.