Sisters spa owner, cleared earlier of abuse, assault charges, indicted after 10 more alleged victims come forward

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – More than a month after abuse and assault charges were dropped against the owner of Hop in the Spa in downtown Sisters, Michael Boyle has been indicted on 21 counts after a total of 11 alleged victims came forward, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Wednesday.

Boyle, 60, who lives east of Sisters, was arrested June 30 during a raid on his business on charges of sex abuse, harassment and providing massages without a license.

No formal charges were filed, and less than a month later, Hummel announced that his office had investigated the alleged victim’s claims and did not find sufficient evidence of sexual assault or harassment to bring charges.

However, Hummel said Wednesday, “After the initial alleged victim reported her concerns to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, additional alleged victims were identified, and investigations were conducted into their allegations.”

After reviewing the evidence, the DA said he brought the matter before a grand jury, which on Tuesday indicted Boyle on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of third-degree sexual abuse, one count of fourth-degree assault and 13 counts of practice of massage without a license.

Hummel said all of the 11 alleged victims were women who were customers at Hop in the Spa, and included the first woman who had come forward.

“Thanks to the first woman who reported her concerns about Mr. Boyle to law enforcement, Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives were able to uncover crimes Mr. Boyle committed against other customers of his business," Hummel said in a statement. "Her courageous act in reporting this matter protects potentially hundreds of other women from being touched inappropriately by Mr. Boyle. Our community owes her our thanks.”

The 21-count indictment alleges the sexual abuse and assaults occurred between January 2020 and April of this year.

Court documents filed Wednesday include a letter to Boyle to inform him of the charges, that he is due to appear in court Sept. 23, and that if he does not, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Boyle, when contacted Wednesday by NewsChannel 21, declined a request for comment.