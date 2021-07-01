Sisters ‘beer spa’ owner arrested; some nearby businesses say they’re not surprised

Crime And Courts

(Update: Adding video, comments from sheriff's office, Sisters business)

Investigators want to hear from others who have received a massage from Michael Boyle

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend man, the owner of a Sisters spa, is facing several charges, including illegally giving massages without a license.

Michael Boyle, 60, the owner of “Hop in the Spa,” is facing charges of sex abuse, harassment and providing massages without a license.

Deanna Brainerd, co-owner of Culver Cabin Interiors and Flowers by Deanna, two neighboring businesses of the Sisters Spa, said Thursday was devastated by the news.

"Shocking and very hurtful,” Brainerd said. “And as a person, it's very sad."

Boyle’s spa offers a bath, full of beer, for relaxation and medicinal purposes.

Back in 2016, NewsChannel 21 profiled the business, which had customers soak in a proprietary blend of beer, hops, barley and herbs.

However a month ago, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a woman about sexual abuse and harassment during a massage at the spa.

The sheriff's office said Boyle, the only employee, is not a licensed massage therapist.

"When these other massages were offered, he was not licensed to give them,” Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

He was contacted at the spa and arrested during a raid Wednesday night. The spa currently is closed and its entrance is blocked off.

NewsChannel 21 spoke to a woman on the phone who left a positive review and said she had an amazing time, with no issues.

However, nearby business owners said they were not surprised by the allegations.

"I can say I'm not surprised, just because I know the gentleman and his shady business practices,” Brainerd said.

Brainerd, along with a few other businesses that chose to speak on camera, feel there is something untrustworthy about Boyle.

"His demeanor and his business practices and if you just kind of look at his business, it makes you go 'hmm' -- seems very unprofessional,” Brainerd said.

Only one woman has filed a complaint, but deputies are hoping to talk with other people who received massages.

"There could be stiffer penalties, for sure," Janes said, "and that's one thing we're wondering, if anyone else had gone there and received a massage."

Brainerd said she is heartbroken for the possible victims, but is upset at the stain this puts on the city of Sisters.

"Everyone that I know in this town has a passion for Sisters, and we treat people with value and with respect -- and to have that happen is horrendous,” Brainerd said. “I'm very wound up about it."

Investigators said they believe there are other citizens who may have received a massage from Boyle in the past. They were encouraged to contact Deputy Michael Hudson at 541-693-6911, reference Case No. 21-30013.

Also, you can check a person's state massage license status at this link.