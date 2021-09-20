ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Sept. 20-24

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of Sept. 20-24.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26)Traffic should be switched to the new NB alignment mid to late October and the contractor will start building the new SB wildlife crossing. The contract will go into next summer before it’s completely finished.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place - Romaine Village Way. Construct new ADA ramps along the parkway, repave all travel lanes and exit/entrance ramps (MP134.84-MP141.12).

Project must be complete by October 30. The contractor has to install a few more ADA ramps, permanent signs, and the crosswalk beacons.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93). Shoulder rock placement, sign installation, and delineators installation work is scheduled between MP 35-47. Work will be controlled with flagging and a pilot car. Expect 20-minute delays.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP142.62-MP144.06)

Demolition, excavation and sidewalk work is scheduled; flagging operation at times with minimal delays to traffic.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Cleanup work is scheduled during the day. No delays to traffic expected.

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75)

Traffic change. New staging configuration. Use caution. Use signed detour route. Survey, pipe work, excavation work, and paving scheduled for the day shift. Expect minor delays. Night paving work is scheduled Wednesday 9/22. Night paving will be controlled with flaggers. Expect 20-minute delays.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16).The contractor has completed a majority of the new paving but will need to finish the sidewalks and other features from the casino to the Shell station before the remainder of the new paving is complete. The final phase of paving will resume October 4 and will finish approximately on Oct 8. The project should be complete by November 30.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69)

No work is scheduled on this project this week.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)Bridge construction is occurring, requiring full closure of The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge between Washington and Oregon from 8 p.m. on Thursdays – 6 a.m. on Mondays. Use an alternate route. The established, signed detour route is via I84, US97 at Biggs Jct. and SR14 to the east. Full bridge closures will occur every weekend between September 9, 2021 and May 23, 2022, except for the weekends of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years. Additionally, crews will be working overnight (Mon - Wed nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Crews will continue bridge deck replacement and continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wasco County/CTWS Reservation

US26: Clear Lake Road – NW Dogwood Lane, Warm Springs Highway, (MP 66.43-112.91).

Expect shoulder and single lane closures with flagging within the project limits (from MP 65 - MP 113). Contractor will perform culvert liner installation.