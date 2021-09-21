OSAA considering league, conference changes that could affect some C.O. schools

News

Two proposals would change schedules of some C.O. schools starting next year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon School Activities Association released two draft proposals on Friday that could change the division of Oregon high schools, reducing them from the current six classes to five.

In an OSAAtoday letter, representatives from Salem schools said they are not in favor of staying in a league with Bend schools because of the travel times.

Every four years, OSAA revisits its classification and districting setups. The OSAA Classification and Districting Committee plans to present final recommendations to the executive board on Dec. 13.

