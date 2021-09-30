Ian Cranston indicted, arrested on second-degree murder charge in shooting of Barry Washington Jr.

App Breaking News Alert Bar

Not enough evidence for bias crime now: 'Justice will be done in this case'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County grand jury late Thursday indicted Bend resident Ian Cranston, 27, and he was quickly arrested on second-degree murder, manslaughter and other charges in the Sept. 19 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Barry Washington Jr., on a downtown Bend street corner.

District Attorney John Hummel made the announcement in a livestreamed news conference on a downtown Bend street, not far from the scene of the shooting. He also said he had called and informed Washington’s mother, Lawanda Roberson, in the Bay Area and “she thanked God” for the news of the re-arrest and stronger charges against her son’s alleged killer.

Hummel said an arrest warrant was issued and Cranston was arrested by Bend police at his home on charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Cranston is white and Washington was Black, but Hummel said he did not have sufficient evidence at this point to also seek a bias crime charge against Cranston, though the investigation continues.

A small crowd had gathered for the hastily called street news conference, and some in the crowd said “Yes! That’s what I’m talking about” when the formal charges were announced. Hummel said Cranston was booked back in the county jail without bail pending an initial court appearance scheduled for next Tuesday.

Cranston’s initial arrest on a second-degree manslaughter charge meant he was able to post 10 percent of his $100,000 bail and be released hours after the killing that Sunday, sparking heightened concern among many in the community.

Hummel said “tactical” police methods ensured a quick arrest was possible: “We weren’t going to let him out of our sight.”

News release from DA John Hummel:

UPDATE ON DOWNTOWN BEND SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Barry Washington was shot and killed on a downtown Bend Street by Ian Cranston, in the early morning hours of September 19, 2021. Bend Police officers quickly responded and arrested Mr. Cranston for the crime of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Shortly after his arrest, Mr. Cranston paid the bail amount previously established by the Deschutes County Circuit Court for people charged with the crime of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and he was released from jail on the condition that he appear in court on October 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

This afternoon, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office presented this case to the Deschutes County Grand Jury. After the presentation the Grand Jury returned an Indictment that charges Mr. Cranston with the following crimes:

Murder in the Second Degree, Manslaughter in the First Degree, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, and two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Immediately after the grand jury returned the Indictment, District Attorney Hummel requested that the Deschutes County Circuit Court issue a warrant for his arrest, and this request was granted. Pursuant to a tactical plan previously arranged by Hummel and the Bend Police Department, Mr. Cranston was immediately arrested in Redmond and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail. Mr. Cranston is being held without bail until his court appearance on October 1, 2021 at 1:30pm.

Statement from District Attorney Hummel to the residents of Deschutes County:

“Our country has a disgraceful history of denigrating, prosecuting, and lynching black men for talking to white women. Over the last week, hundreds of people called and emailed me to remind me of this history; I responded to every one of you. In many of these calls and emails you referenced Emmett Till; the 14-year old boy who was kidnapped, beaten, mutilated, shot in the head, and dumped in a river, all for allegedly whistling at a white woman. If that was not bad enough, his killers were found not-guilty at trial.

I went to college in Virginia in the 80’s and law school in Arkansas in the 90’s. Racism was alive and well in the South back then. But racism didn’t only happen back then, and down there. It happens right here and right now.

I started my legal career in 1995 as a public defender, representing farm workers from Mexico who lived and worked in Prineville and Madras. My farm worker clients were the hardest working people I ever met, yet they were treated as if they were lazy, drunk, and stupid.

And what happened in the 90’s in Prineville and Madras is happening today in Deschutes County. Many of you who called and emailed me these last two weeks are black: You described how uncomfortable you are walking the streets in Bend. Most chilling were your accounts of how the killing of Barry Washington impacted your children. Thank you for taking the difficult step of reliving your pain by telling me stories I needed to hear. There is a reckoning with race that needs to happen in central Oregon, and it needs to happen now.

At the same time, as much as it’s my job to protect and advance the rights of Barry and his family, I have the duty to protect the rights of the accused. Ian Cranston is innocent of the crimes he’s charged with, and he will remain innocent, unless and until the State proves his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. By ensuring Mr. Cranston’s rights are protected, when we obtain a conviction, which I’m confident we will, the conviction will hold up during the appeals process, thereby sparing Barry’s family the pain of a second trial.

To the hundreds of people who have been advocating on behalf of Barry and his family: thank you. Keep it up. I see you and I respect you. Our community needs you.

Know this: Justice will be done in this case.”