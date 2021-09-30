Oregon Ducks fan’s clothing site is ‘touching’ for Bend’s Cam McCormick and his family

News

'It’s recognizing somebody for their character off the field, instead of focusing solely on what he’s done on the field'

(Update: Adding video, comments from McCormicks, fan)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Injury-plagued Oregon Ducks football player Cam McCormick of Bend is receiving a boost from a fan, and new college rules.

“I can't thank Jim Davis enough,” Cam said Thursday. “To do something like this for me -- I mean, it speaks volumes on who he is as a person and his character.”

Cam McCormick is a sixth year tight end at Oregon.

After battling numerous injuries, the Summit graduate suffered an achilles tendon injury on Sept. 11 against Ohio State.

Jim Davis has been a Duck fan since he came to Eugene as a freshman in 1989.

“'There's a player down.' Who is it? Who is it? And when you hear it’s Cam McCormick, you just become heartsick,” Davis said.

Davis has followed Cam's journey closely, and in the wake of this latest injury, he decided to make an apparel site for him called #WeCamDoIt.

The clothing on the site features a design with a photo of his first-down catch, and something he said after the game.

“He says, 'Whatever it is, I got the first down.' And you know, that was just like a gut punch,” Davis said. “Look at how much adversity he’s gone through, his entire journey as a Duck, and he’s going to say that. It was incredible to me.”

Davis reached out to Cam's mom, Debra McCormick, to share the idea.

“When Jim first called me, I asked him, ‘Does anybody even care? Like, is this even going to produce anything?” Debra recalled.

With new NCAA Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules allowing collegiate athletes to make money for the first time this year, the clothing sales can actually benefit Cam, who never thought this could be something he could do.

“There’s a couple things I haven’t really thought of with NIL, like what possibilities I could potentially work into. But I never thought something like this would be within reach,” Cam said.

Debra McCormick said she believes most of the athletes signing NIL deals are consistent starters, and players like Cam typically get lost in the mix.

“And I think that’s what’s so great about this NIL deal is that it’s recognizing somebody for their character off the field, instead of focusing solely on what he’s done on the field,” Debra said.

She said the site received hundreds of orders in the first few hours.

“But this just shows how big of a heart they have, too. For them to do something like this, it’s so touching,” Debra said. “I don’t even have a strong enough word to describe how we feel about it.”

Cam says he still can't believe he's getting this much support, but hopes he can be a positive example for others.

“Any type of help I could be, I want to be that help,” Cam said.

You can visit the apparel site here.