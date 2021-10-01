Body found at trash service facility

News

By Jacey Crawford

LAWRENCE, Indiana (WISH) — Police are investigating a body that was discovered Thursday at a Ray’s Trash Service transfer station on the city’s far northeast side.

Just after 9 a.m., Lawrence Police Department responded to the facility in the 10000 block of East 56th Street on reports of a body found.

Employees discovered the body as they were transferring items to be transported to a landfill.

Police determined that the body had likely arrived at the station within the last 24 hours.

The victim is believed to be a male, police say.

It is currently unknown where the body came from prior to arriving at the facility.

Police have not yet ruled the death a homicide, and the victim has not been identified.

