Tesla solar roof available in Central Oregon; Bend resident says extra cost is worth it
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new way to do solar roofing has arrived in Central Oregon, and it's backed by Tesla, the high-profile electric car maker.
Jake Hermeling is the first Central Oregon homeowner to have a Tesla solar roof built on a house.
“I think the beauty of the product is that you can’t tell it’s solar,” Hermeling said Monday.
The roof has solar tiles that are designed to look like shingles, instead of the typical solar panels.
“Most people come by, they have no idea,” Hermeling said.
The roof was installed by Greenlee Roofing, a Bend-based company that received clearance from Tesla last January.
The company's website said the solar roof tiles are "are more than three times stronger than standard roofing tiles."
A few other companies have clearance throughout the state, but Director of Sales Hobie Smith said Greenlee is “the first and only in Central Oregon.”
Smith said a roof like Hermeling’s would roughly cost $18,000 to $20,000 for typical shingles. The solar roof is close to $25,000 to $30,000 more.
But Hermeling said having a "net positive house," with the opportunity for a tax rebate, is worth the upfront cost.
“As I was factoring it into my build cost, it was not a difficult decision for me, on the financial side,” he said.
Smith said the solar roof could eliminate a homeowner's typical monthly energy cost.
“Everything that he would be spending per month, whether it be $150 to $200 per month, he’s gaining back,” Smith said.
However, not every tile on the roof is solar. The roof is made up of solar tiles and dummy tiles.
Smith said the dummy tiles have the same glass structure, but without the solar technology to avoid wasting money and resources in areas that wouldn’t produce enough energy.
Hermeling explained to NewsChannel 21 how he tracks the roof's energy consumption.
“Tesla has an app that shows what the roof is producing, in real time,” he said. “It shows what the house is consuming, and how much is going to the grid.”
Hermeling said it's the amount of sun his house gets that makes him confident he’s in the right place to go solar.
“One of the unique things Central Oregon has, in regards to solar in the state of Oregon in general, is 300 days of sun, right? That's usually the biggest factor you need with solar panels,” Hermeling said.
Very cool
This should be mandatory in all new construction. I’m excited to see the future of solar evolve. So cool
Mandatory? You kidding? It’s a great idea but never should it be mandatory. That sounds like the best way to make owning a house for a first time homeowner even more expensive than it is right now. Those are the policies that drive up initial home buying prices. Horrendous idea.
Fun fact: did you know that a source of heat is mandatory in new construction single family homes? That means you cant say no. There was a time though where it was optional. When prices aren’t nuts on solar anymore, it would be nice to have the ability to offset power usage locally on your own property instead of beefing up infrastructure for the entire place as population increases. Someday, this will be the way we all get our power.
Looks good on a PowerPoint presentation but they simply don’t make $ sense here in Central Oregon. Do your homework.
You’ll notice there is no discussion about the cost of this. I went online a couple of months ago to see what it would cost to put on the south facing portion of my roof. About four times the cost of equivalent solar panels. I do hope that the cost decreases as competition increases because it’s a much more aesthetic option to panels, but that’s probably going to be years away.
There is discussion of the price.
It was added in the evening update after the story aired. We post “early looks” on our stories, usually by about noon.
Snow removal and solar do not work. Love the idea of Tesla solar but there’s a reason why it didn’t work before. Do some simple ROI calcs and it’s not there yet.
It didn’t work before? This is a virtually new to market roofing option. Can’t imagine what all of the millions of solar homes in snowy areas do? They probably just cry a lot on KTVZ and then fly south for the winter