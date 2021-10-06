Popular Bend HS basketball player advancing to a bigger, national stage

News

Bend local with Down syndrome to play in 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- "Total shock." Shocked and caught off-guard. That's how the Walker family felt when their son, Cameron, was chosen to play in the Special Olympics USA Games.

"My wife and I had no idea what that was," Mike Walker, Cameron's father, told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday.

Cameron, a Bend High grad and former basketball manager, is one of 39 athletes selected to represent Team Oregon at the games in Walt Disney World next June.

"I'm super-excited, and I will be happy to go to Florida!" Cameron said.

Cameron played for Unified Sports, a program that combines Special Olympics athletes with those who don't have intellectual disabilities.

The week-and-a-half-long tournament will be the first time Cameron does something without his parent's help -- something they say is a huge transition they never saw happening this soon.

"We, a lot of times, did not think that things with him would get to this level," Mike Walker said. "We never pictured Cameron as an adult. We never pictured Cameron as a lot of things -- because it was hard."

"We were just dealing with things in the moment."

"Cameron's a great athlete, but the people that get him there are phenomenal," Walker said.

"For a long time, we were talking to him asking -- 'Do you know you have Down syndrome?' And then one day, he's like, 'I have Down syndrome' -- and he totally owned it," Mike said.

"But that doesn’t affect him on the basketball court," he added.

And Cameron already has a winning mentality.

"I'm so so excited for when I win my game," Cameron said.

Just like his favorite player -- Michael Jordan.

"I practice my moves, like being Michael Jordan, my player. I love Michael Jordan. He's just like me -- air Michael Jordan style. I'll be the greatest player," Cameron said.

Team Oregon will have a training camp in Beaverton next march.

Cameron is excited to step on the court and play the game he loves.

"Basketball is my favorite sport. I started when I was really young. I still love basketball, it's my dream memory -- and makes me happy!"