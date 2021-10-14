‘Major inconvenience’: C. Oregonians voice frustration over pharmacy closures, transfers, wait times
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several pharmacies in Central Oregon are experiencing longer wait times and delays, and one popular group of pharmacies is closing and shifting customers to another business.
Bi-Mart recently announced that Walgreens is acquiring its pharmacy business, which has left some residents frustrated.
Bi-Mart in Sisters will no longer have a pharmacy, and 72-year-old Sisters resident Barbara Pratt now has to travel nearly an hour round trip for her prescriptions.
“It's a major inconvenience, especially for the elderly folks that are here,” Pratt said Thursday.
“What scares me is we will have to travel quite a while and go out of our way to get the medication that we need,” Pratt said.
Pratt said she has considered using a mail service, but feels the mail is facing similar delay issues.
Some Bi-Mart stores will still have a pharmacy staffed and run by Walgreens.
However, an employee at the Sisters Bi-Mart said that's not going to be the case there.
Don Leber, vice president of advertising with Bi-Mart, said that decision was made by Walgreens.
Even before the switch, Pratt was noticing longer wait times.
“It's taking us at least a week to get our prescriptions, and they’re prescriptions that we’ve had for a long time and have been ordering regularly,” Pratt said.
Several viewers say the Rite Aid pharmacies in Bend and Redmond are taking longer than usual as well to fill their prescriptions.
Brad Ducey, a communication manager for Rite Aid, told NewsChannel 21 in an email:
"Like most pharmacies and retailers, Rite Aid is experiencing some staffing challenges in different regions, including in Oregon. As our pharmacy associates in Bend work hard to address increased prescription volume and high demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, customers may experience slightly longer wait times for their prescriptions. We are working on a range of initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining pharmacy associates that should improve our ability to fill prescriptions quickly."
But for Pratt, her biggest worry is for the elderly in Sisters having to make a winter drive more than 20 miles to Bend or Redmond.
“I’m not in such a bad situation, I can still drive. But there are a lot of people here who can’t,” Pratt said. “So it's more than even just an inconvenience, in some cases it might even be life threatening.”
Giving away part of your business that you earned over many years seems like a questionable business decision.
Agreed. Look what happened to Shopko. It was the pharmacy that was holding it together. When they pulled that the store died not long after.
Amazon is now an option for prescription drugs if a local pharmacy is not available or underperforming.
Unfortunately, Amazon can’t help with urgent RX’s. They only deal with ongoing RX’s. And stating that there are “slight” delays is an understatement. It took me two days to get antibiotics from Walgreens. BTW, there’s no drive thru at Walgreens for anything but COVID tests and that’s by appointment only!
Mail order works well if you are on the same prescriptions indefinitely.
Agreed.
Staffing challenges include low pay, having to offer/give COVID vaccinations, increasingly short-tempered customers, long lines, and so on.
Walgreens and Rite-Aid suffering same and it will get worse.
No worries, when all of the pharmacies and hospitals cave, our gov’t will step in to take their place.
You’re the reason hospitals/pharmacies are buckling.
Get the shot. Wear your mask. Stop crying. Leave the manager alone.
Good point! I was at Rite-aid in Redmond today and they have stopped doing vaccines until next month and they do not do boosters. they were sending people to Walgreens or their DR.
My pharmacy has gotten hammered by these closers. When I asked what was going on the pharmacist also explained that Safeway had to stop filling prescriptions as well. Apparently they started giving vaccines and so many people showed up that they couldn’t serve their other customers needs. Hopefully they will get this sorted out soon and this is temporary.
There are companies that mail prescriptions. I went that route years ago. Best choice I ever made.
Only works for already established RX’s. Try getting something like antibiotics or other meds that way. Not going to happen.
I’ve used VA for my prescriptions for years now and because I’m in Coos Bay, I have a local non-VA Clinic doctor. Roseburg VA Pharmacy is where most of my prescriptions come from and if I need something filled ASAP (like antibiotics), they over-night them. I bet Portland VAMC Pharmacy does the same.
If you are in Coos Bay, why do you spend so much time bitching on our local news site? Do they not have news there you can complain about?
We may be the only Oregon TV station still to offer a comment system, for reasons obvious to most (and no, NOT censorship or taking sides – far more hassle than it’s worth.)
Why not overload already overworked Pharmacy staff with vaccinations that seem to be never-ending…now that Moderna is applying for a booster too! Geez, if the vaccine doesn’t work and can’t even keep people safe for 6 months to a year, I say scrap it and do something else. Nothing makes sense about injecting yourself every 6 months will GOD KNOWS WHAT. Studies in India and Africa are showing Ivermectin can almost remove Covid infections…makes you wonder what Covid really is?
https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/story/why-hcq-ivermectin-dropped-india-covid-treatment-protocol-1857306-2021-09-26
https://ivmmeta.com/
In there: “•While many treatments have some level of efficacy, they do not replace vaccines and other measures to avoid infection. Only 25% of ivermectin studies show zero events in the treatment arm.”
Bi-Mart pharmacy in Bend is closing on Nov.9th. I’m going to miss the convince of their outdoor walk up but that neighborhood is sketchy. Hope they don’t eventually shut that location down completely.
I am really disappointed in Bi-Mart. As a 40 year loyal customer, I will now give them a lot less, or none, of my shopping business. The least they could have done is communicate with their ‘members’ over this decision. Instead, they left it to media coverage, and customers finding out when things become problematic.
The one thing you can count on in life is change. Some are good some are not. This one falls under the NOT. Walgreens can’t accommodate ithe patrons it currently has. And asking our lderly to just adapt to online prescriptions doesn’t seem to be the most caring thing. Feel bad for them.
Sister Drug is a local pharmacy happy to help you. Go there and quit whining. You all, especially in Sisters, rave about local business. There is one you can support.