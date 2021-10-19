Deschutes River Conservancy rescues fish as river flow drops for the season

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes River Conservancy is relocating stranded fish as the river flows drop in the Upper Deschutes from Wickiup Reservoir for storage season.

The water refills for the following irrigation season, but leaves different species of fish, including the populous Rainbow Trout out of luck right now.

In collaboration with different organizations like the Deschutes Basin Board of Control, Deschutes Redbands Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Coalition for the Deschutes, and community volunteers, the group is working to place the fish in the main river channel.

Set up at Lava Islands, the group rescued 800 fish yesterday and are on a roll today.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo went to speak with a member of the Deschutes River Conservancy to find out why this is important for the Central Oregon community.