Bend Metro Planning Organization seeks 2 new Budget Committee members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is seeking two citizen committee members to serve on the Bend MPO Budget Committee.

Candidates for the Bend MPO Budget Committee Citizen Representatives are required to be community members residing within the Bend MPO boundary.

The MPO Budget Committee is established by state and local law to review and make recommendations regarding the adoption of the annual budget to the Bend MPO Policy Board. Appointees will each serve a 3-year term, expiring on June 30, 2024.

This committee typically meets once a year, in March or April. Membership of the budget committee includes the voting members of the MPO Policy Board plus an equal number of appointed residents. Citizen members shall serve staggered 3-year terms and may serve more than one term.

Committee members will be appointed by the Bend MPO Policy Board at the December regular meeting for a term expiring on June 30, 2024.

Please complete the Bend MPO Budget Committee application here: www.bendoregon.gov/committees

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

For questions on serving on the Bend MPO Budget Committee, please contact Jovi Anderson at janderson@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2122.

For more information regarding the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization, visit this page: www.bendmpo.org or for information about Bend MPO Budget documentation, see this page: www.bendoregon.gov/mpobudget