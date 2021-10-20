Permanent downtown Bend parklet program proposed; fee is a matter of debate

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend last year created a temporary parklet program for restaurants and others to use downtown sidewalks and curbside parking spaces under an emergency declaration during the pandemic. That program is likely to become permanent, but a proposed fee for businesses wanting to take part is still a matter of debate among councilors.

City councilors got a staff presentation Wednesday evening and discussed the commercial parklet license program for businesses in downtown Bend.

The initial program was an effort to aid struggling businesses so they could remain open and operational amid strict state occupancy limits.

Under the proposed permanent parklet program, businesses looking to get or keep a parklet would have to pay a $255 application fee, then $100 a month for each parking space taken up by the parklet.

But some councilors, including Anthony Broadman and Melanie Kebler, said Wednesday the suggested fee structure could be a hurdle for business owners.

Broadman says he wants a more targeted approach that could be based on factors like square footage when it comes to the fee structure.

"The benefit of having 20 people go through a parklet far outweighs a construction vehicle being parked," Broadman said.

Mayor Sally Russell says she believes it makes sense to have fees, because it is private use of public parking spaces.

A license can be renewed starting in November for the following calendar year and licenses will be non-transferable to new small downtown business owners.

According to the city, a commercial parklet license will be issued for a period of one calendar year, beginning on Jan. 1 and ending on Dec. 31 of the permitted year.

Out of the 1,800 parking spaces, just 5% (90) of all on-street downtown parking spaces will be available for parklet use.

Licenses will be issued on a first-come, first served basis while available.

