Sparks may fly as Bend City Council takes public comment on permanent fireworks ban
"This is just something that we think is best and safest for our city."
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After record heat and extreme fire danger this summer, the Bend City Council is poised to permanently ban fireworks.
“This is something the people want in Bend, by an overwhelming margin," City Councilor Megan Perkins told NewsChannel 21 on Monday,
The council enacted an emergency ban on the use of fireworks last summer, and Perkins said many people called and wrote to them, asking to make it permanent.
“This is just something that we think is best and safest for our city,” she said.
The city’s ordinance is set for a first reading on Wednesday and eliminates an exception in the municipal code exempting legal fireworks from noise limits. In the case of the annual display at Pilot Butte, that’s still on, because certain public displays remain exempt.
Fireworks were already on sale when the ban started, but that may be the last time they’re ever sold legally in the city. The new order will ban both the sale and use.
But fireworks supplier TNT Fireworks’ Jason Trout said that could lead to new problems.
“What will end up happening is it will force the retailers to move directly outside the city limits,” he said.
He added that it could also cause more danger for consumers.
“Force them outside the city limits to desert, remote areas, forest, much higher danger within those areas rather than within the cities,” Trout said.
Bend enacted a temporary ban on fireworks last summer, followed soon after by Redmond and Deschutes County. It could be the first to issue a permanent ban of late (though Sisters has banned them for decades and Sunriver also has a ban).
“I think we’re hoping that by leading again with this permanent ban that hopefully our surrounding areas in Central Oregon will follow suit,” Perkins said.
But Trout still isn’t sure why it’s necessary.
“We (legal fireworks) have never caused a fire in the city of Bend, so it’s interesting that the city is choosing to ban something that hasn’t been an issue in the past,” he said.
A Bend Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the only fires caused by legal fireworks in recent years were due to improper disposal.
Redmond Mayor George Endicott told NewsChannel 21 Redmond has no plans at this time to impose a similar permanent fireworks ban.
They just keep taking freedoms one at a time… sad. Stop voting democrats people. Or soon you’ll have a barcode on you and be told what to do every second of your life.
So sad. The end of a 120 year old tradition. A tradition that has caused very, very few problems but has brought immeasurable joy over the years.
If we lose any homeless people to exposure this winter, we will have only city council distraction/inaction to blame sadly
Leave the fireworks alone. If you don’t like a tradition that happens once a year tough. Quit moving here a trying to turn this town into the crap town you moved from. You moved here for what ever reason then embrace the traditions of Bend.
Finally. Bend has the sense to recognize what Sisters saw long ago. We live in a desert (high desert,actually). Private fireworks in July are an unnecessary risk. Enjoy the public shows.
If they are a high risk then why do they cause so very few fires. And make note I am writing about Legal fireworks. Smoking causes more fires in Bend than fireworks.
There is no reason to make this a year round ban. City council could allow the discharge on New Year’s Eve night much like a vast majority of the Western world does on predominately cold and wet evenings where there is almost no fire danger. This would have allowed the non-profit organizations to still have a quality fundraiser and the city coffers would still be filled with the sales fees. But short-sightedness appears to be the mantra for this city council.
Because we have a public that is getting dumber and needs to be protected from itself. People who complain about rights and what they think they deserve are the same idiots who lose fingers, drink to much on the 4th and start fires.
Ha ha! I wish I would’ve said that. You are correct!
Good. Another idiots holiday with stupid traditions.
Not everything is an assault on your freedumb. Sometimes, as in this case, it’s just good common sense, which many of you seem to lack.
Why is this even a conversation? Ban fireworks and campfires during fire season.
Because we are talking about banning something that “might” cause a fire that hasn’t. Legal fireworks users, tens of thousands of us across Bend have every right to speak out.
And last July we were hot and dry with fires going on all around us. Along with a town full of tourists and newbies, it was the right thing to do. As far as making it a permanent ban, I disagree, it should be something that depends on the conditions and a decision made by the Fire Marshall.
lol why bother. the new woke council (most of them wealthy through marriage, like the mayor, broadman, kebler and perkins) don’t care. this is lip service to a decision already made because of climate change or structural racism or something
This is the part where we laugh at the people who believe a fireworks ban is a Democrat conspiracy to take rights away or the cultural values of outsiders.
The loss of a liberty enjoined to the celebration of liberty itself.
Isn’t this wonderful, Central Oregon especially Bend is becoming as liberal and dimwitted as Portland and Eugene. Guess all the idiots from California moving here to get away from California bring their stupid California politics with them.
BAN THEM AND BAN THOSE THAT WANT TO KEEP THEM
City councilor Perkins days that the overwhelming majority of residents in Bend want a permanent ban? I call this misinformation because there is NO data that backs this up. Also, when was there ever a firework that caused any damage within the city?? (Not counting the pilot Butte display) This is a “solution” to a “problem” that DOESN’T EXIST. The Democrats way…being dumb.
Bend fire says it is not a problem. Why not listen to the professionals and historical data? Luckily we elected a bunch of activists who listen to selective public input. Fireworks vs. homeless camp placement…….
Awesome job Bend City Council. You are slowly turning what once was a good city into a –hole. I am going to look at offering a fireworks stand just outside of the city limits just so people can still buy them this next year
I know BPD won’t be able to enforce your dumb bans because you don’t support them either.
Because the kid playing with the sparkler in the grocery store parking lot is soooooo dangerous!!! How about some common sense from the banning morons and the city council? Oh wait!!! It’s Bend leaders we are talking about. No common sense allowed
You want to see fireworks? Join the military. Locally, just don’t care….
The ban should be county wide.