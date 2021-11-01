Draisaitl has 2 goals, 2 assists as Oilers beat Kraken 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers extended their strong start to the season with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-0. Mikko Koskinen stopped 27 shots. Jaden Schwartz and Carson Soucy each had a goal for the expansion Kraken, who have lost two straight. Joey Daccord made 18 saves for Seattle.