Driver arrested in SW Redmond hit-and-run crash that left woman seriously injured, in coma

May not survive; police seek witnesses, surveillance video

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 22-year-old Redmond woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on hit-and-run and other charges, accused of an Oct. 26 hit-and-run crash in southwest Redmond that left her alleged victim in a coma.

Police said the driver of a red 2010 GMC pickup truck was arrested Tuesday night after being caught on camera fleeing the scene, on Southwest Obsidian Avenue.

“There was a neighbor’s vehicle that had a dash camera, and they were able to review that footage,” Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Brittany Haver told Circuit Judge Alycia Sykora at the arraignment.

Authorities say the video showed the defendant driving over the young woman, who is in her early 20’s and was found laying in the roadway on Obsidian Avenue near 25th Street early in the morning.

In court, Haver said the two women allegedly were conducting a drug transaction.

“The defendant ultimately admitted that she was driving a vehicle and was engaging in a drug transaction with the victim of this case,” Haver said.

The prosecutor said the woman told authorities she was at the location, but denied striking and injuring the other woman.

But Haver said she swerved her vehicle into the alleged victim after being handed controlled substances.

The alleged victim is being treated at St. Charles Bend for serious injuries, she said.

“She has a serious head injury. She cannot breathe without a machine at this point in time.” Haver said. “She has a broken pelvis, broken femur, she is still in a coma, and she may not very well survive this incident.”

A $100,000 bail has been set for the driver, who is charged with second-degree assault, felony hit-and run, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

The Redmond Police said Wednesday they are still actively investigating the incident and asked the public to call Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 with any information or evidence, such as video surveillance, regarding the crash.