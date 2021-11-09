Redmond City Councilor Jon Bullock announces resignation

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond City Councilor Jon Bullock will officially announce his resignation at Tuesday evening's city council meeting.

Bullock has worked as an educator in Oregon's public school system for more than 20 years and currently serves as the executive director of the Redmond Proficiency Academy. He previously served as Redmond High School principal.

Back in 2017, Bullock was appointed to the council by Mayor George Endicott following the resignation of Anne Graham.

Alec Nolan will be viewing the virtual council meeting and will have an update on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox.

Here is Bullock's official resignation letter:

Mayor Endicott, Members of City Council, and the Redmond Community,

With this correspondence I am officially resigning from the Redmond City Council, effective November 9,

2021.

I have recently been asked to take on a much larger responsibility in my role on the Southern Oregon

University (SOU) Board of Trustees, one that has led me to realize I can no longer balance my obligation

to the Redmond City Council and the Redmond community with my responsibilities to SOU and the

Board of Trustees.

I thank each of you for your deep commitment to the City of Redmond. When I moved here 16 years ago, Redmond became my home and my passion. It has provided me with amazing opportunities and limitless memories. I appreciate Mayor Endicott appointing me to City Council four years ago, and I am honored by the overwhelming support of voters who elected me to serve three years ago.

The professional opportunity I have been provided aligns with my lifetime of work in public education and allows me to grow and develop as an educator and as a community servant. While I will remain in Redmond and will continue in my current professional role at RPA, this new opportunity will require a significant amount of time and travel, making it difficult to continue serving on City Council.

I appreciate the opportunity I have had to serve the City of Redmond and the wonderful people who live here.

Please accept this communication with sincere gratitude and respect. Thank you.



Sincerely,

Jon Bullock