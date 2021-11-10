U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 246th birthday with a ball at Bend Elks Lodge

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the country, Nov. 11 marks the annual observance of Veterans Day, as Americans honor all those who have served or are serving their country in the armed forces.

As is another tradition, the celebration gets under way a bit early for the U.S. Marine Corps, as it marked its 246th birthday on Wednesday.

And here on the High Desert, dozens gathered Wednesday evening at the Bend Elks Lodge for the annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball, hosted by the Central Oregon Marine Corps League 1308.

C.O. Marine Corps League Commandant Sterling Respass says the celebration was brought forth by the 13th commandant of the Marine Corps, back in 1921.

"We're looking to celebrate Marines, Corpsmen and have fellowship," Respass said.

The event kicked off with the Redmond High Marine Corps Junior ROTC presenting the customary birthday cake for the traditional cake-cutting ceremony, honoring the birth of the Corps.

Guests were asked to bring a donation or unwrapped toy for the Marines' annual Toys for Tots campaign, which began Wednesday.

