Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canada’s health regulator has approved Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot. Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 on Friday. And as in the U.S., the doses will be a third of the amount given to teens and adults. The agency says the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children and no serious side effects were identified. The agency also says it will allow Canadians returning from short trips abroad to use a quicker, less-expensive test for the coronavirus. A rapid antigen test will suffice starting on Nov. 30.