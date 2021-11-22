Wolf killed in Washington state for preying on cattle

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that an adult male wolf was killed last week in Columbia County. Monday’s announcement drew criticism from wildlife advocates who say that endangered wolves should not be slain for preying on livestock. The agency says the wolf was killed last Thursday in an area of new wolf-pack activity in the southeast corner of the state. The department is authorized to kill another wolf from this newly formed pack by Dec. 10. The agency believes there are four adults and four pups in this new pack and said they have been preying on cattle since August.