ODOT, contractor begin major Third Street (U.S. Highway 20) upgrade in Bend

Beyond paving and curb ramps to new signal, other improvements

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – ODOT kicked off a $17 million highway construction project on Bend's north end this week that it says will deliver significant transportation and safety improvements along Third Street (U.S. Highway 20) from Mervin Sampels Road south to Greenwood Avenue.

The project, which has been in development for several years, includes repaving the roadway, installing ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections, bike/pedestrian improvements, a new signal at Highway 20 and Mervin Sampels, signal upgrades throughout the corridor, and storm drainage installation. When complete, this project will provide significant benefits to the overall operation of Third Street.

The contract for the project has been awarded to K&E Excavating of Salem. This week, the contractor will be installing concrete barrier from Mervin Sampels to River Mall Road. The barrier will close the fast lane in the north/south direction including the middle turn lanes so that drainage work can be completed in the center of the roadway. These lane closures will be in place on Third Street (US20) until March 1, 2022.

Motorists should use caution when traveling in this area of Third Street. Access to Mervin Sampels will be open for use, but visibility will be limited, and the area will be heavily congested until the work is complete.

ODOT encouraged motorists to use alternate routes to access Mervin Sampels by accessing it from OB Riley Road to the west. OB Riley can be easily accessed from the intersections at Third & Empire Avenue or Third & OB Riley in front of The Riverhouse Hotel.

ODOT said it and the contractor will work with local businesses to make sure access is maintained during business hours. The agency also said it will continue to update the public when other construction stages are implemented. Construction on the entire project is estimated to be complete in early 2023.

For more information, visit the project website online at:

https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21483