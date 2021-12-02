Warm Springs fugitive arrested, faces charges in Tribal Utilities thefts, other break-ins

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Warm Springs man was arrested on outstanding warrants this week after a brief chase on foot and is expected to be charged with theft of a pickup and other items from the Tribal Utilities Department, as well as other break-ins on the reservation, Police Chief Bill Elliott said Thursday.

Tribal Police detectives were in the area of Upper Dry Creek when they saw the man, who they knew was wanted and verified was being sought on two tribal warrants and a Jefferson County felony warrant.

He also was the main suspect in the Tribal Utilities breaking-and-entering theft case that happened on or around Oct. 26. Stolen were a Ford F-350 pickup worth $65,000, a utilities locator valued at $30,000, a $300 security system and $800 worth of tools, Elliott said.

The man also was indicted for several burglaries at Madras businesses in October.

Based on an interview and other evidence, Warm Springs detectives found probable cause to charge him with the Tribal Utilities thefts and other break-ins around the reservation, the police chief said.

The man is in custody on outstanding warrants pending formal charges in tribal court. Elliott said the Tribal Utilities theft qualifies as theft or embezzlement from a tribal organization, a federal offense, so the case will be forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for review of charges.