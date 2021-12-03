C.O. Ducks fans excited for Pac-12 championship rematch against Utah

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Ducks take on the Utah Utes Friday at 5 p.m., and Central Oregon fans are excited.

Utah upset Oregon 38-7 on November 20th, essentially ending the Ducks College Football Playoff hopes.

The two will meet again in Las Vegas after Oregon defeated Oregon State in the rivalry game last week to win the Pac-12 North.

Many Central Oregon Duck fans will be attending the game in person but even more will be watching from home.

