Oregon reports 16 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1 from Crook County; 1,352 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 16 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including one from Crook County, raising the state’s death toll to 5,243, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 1,352 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 394,569.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 397, which is 13 more than Thursday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Thursday.

There are 55 available adult ICU beds out of 692 total (8% availability) and 327 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,094 (8% availability).

12/3/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 55(8%) 31(8%) 3(3%) 7(8%) 3(5%) 1(10%) 3(6%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 327(8%) 61(3%) 10(2%) 86(15%) 34(8%) 7(14%) 66(17%) 63(53%)

St. Charles Bend reported 28 COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, six of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. The hospital said none of the six ICU patients were fully vaccinated, while 21 of the 28 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 29,675 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of that total, 1,956 were initial doses, 3,545 were second doses and 9,898 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 14,182 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 11,710 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,541,522 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 81,874 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,285,262 doses of Moderna and 244,984 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,958,346 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,673,871 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (21), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (7), Columbia (21), Coos (40), Crook (45), Curry (8), Deschutes (74), Douglas (45), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (14), Jackson (63), Jefferson (19), Josephine (35), Klamath (22), Lane (181), Lincoln (16), Linn (92), Malheur (2), Marion (105), Multnomah (150), Polk (55), Sherman (2), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (9), Washington (159) and Yamhill (35).

Oregon’s 5,228th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 1 and died Oct. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,229th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct. 12 and died Oct. 24 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,230th COVID-19 related death is a 45-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,231st COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 3 and died Oct. 19 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,232nd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 2 and died Oct. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,233rd COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 5 and died Oct. 26 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,234th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 15 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,235th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Oct. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,236th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Nov. 30 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,237th COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Nov. 3 and died Nov. 21 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,238th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 22 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,239th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Dec. 1 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,240th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 1 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,241st COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive Nov. 25 and died Nov. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,242nd COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Coos County who died Dec. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Note: Lane County has informed OHA they are reviewing their data. They will provide any updates from Lane County if necessary.

Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,171st death, a 90-year-old man from Clackamas County. It was determined that he does not meet Oregon’s COVID-19 death definition and will not be counted as a COVID-19 death. Because of this update, OHA is renumbering its reports to start with 5,228 Friday.

