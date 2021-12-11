Scheierman 3 lifts South Dakota St over Washington St 77-74

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman hit a step-back 3-pointer that dropped through the net as time expired, lifting South Dakota State to a 77-74 win over Washington State. Scheierman’s shot came on the final possession after the Cougars tied the game on a pair of TJ Bamba free throws with 23 seconds left. Michael Flowers pulled Washington State within 74-72 with a step-back shot of his own with 31.6 seconds to go and Noah Williams quickly stole the ball from Scheierman. Noah Freidel led the Jackrabbis with 23 points. Flowers, a transfer from South Alabama, scored 24 points, his most for Washington State.