Towns, Timberwolves cruise past short-handed Lakers 110-92

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a second time this season with a 110-92 victory. Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Timberwolves played without star Anthony Edwards in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Lakers were hit even harder by COVID-19. They had six players out in the protocols. LeBron James had a quiet 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers. The Timberwolves beat the Lakers 107-83 in Los Angeles on Nov. 12 without James.