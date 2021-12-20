UN chief pays tribute to victims of Beirut Port explosion

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. chief has paid tribute to the victims of last year’s massive explosion in Beirut’s port during a visit to Lebanon this week, expressing solidarity with the families’ quest for justice. The explosion on Aug. 4, 2020 rocked the Lebanese capital, killing at least 216 people and injuring thousands. Parts of the city were devastated by the blast described as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in the world. Antonio Guterres laid a wreath on Monday at the statue at the site of the blast. Lebanon’s probe into the explosion has been facing obstacles and there are still no answers to what caused it.