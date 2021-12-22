Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin tax breaks for first time

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group has qualified for nearly $30 million in Wisconsin tax credits. That marks the first time the Taiwan-based electronics giant has secured state aid since breaking ground on its Wisconsin facility in 2018. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday verified that Foxconn met job creation and investment benchmarks to qualify. That was based on documents provided to the Wisconsin State Journal. Foxconn created 579 eligible jobs and made a capital investment of $266 million at the Racine County facility last year. That qualifies the company for more tan $2 million in job credits and nearly $27 million in capital investment credits.