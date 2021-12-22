Towing business sees rise in semi-truck crashes on Highway 97 curve in Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Consolidated Towing Heavy Duty Supervisor Robert Lee says the company is seeing an increase in tow calls, which isn't a surprise, as winter weather brings slick roads, crashes and slideoffs.

What is surprising, Lee says, is the number of semi-trucks that have rolled over or crashed on a curve on northbound Highway 97 near milepost 119 in Redmond. He said he knows of five semi-trucks that have crashed there just within the last month, and two in the same week.

"We usually get two to three a year on this turn, but this year has been a overall record year for semi accidents," Lee told NewsChannel 21.

Of the two most recent semi-truck crashes, one was carrying cartons of oranges in the trailer and the other was empty. Although the curve on the highway isn't necessarily sharp, it's becoming a trouble spot.

Oregon State Police said in a Nov. 30 crash, a produce truck heading north "failed to maintain its lane, crossing into the soft gravel shoulder on a curved portion of the roadway" and tipping onto its right said. The driver was not injured.

Bola Gbadebo is going to speak with Lee for more details and possible solutions.

Her report will be on NBC at 5.