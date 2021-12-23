Wizards withstand Walker’s big night, beat Knicks 124-117

By ADRY TORRES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Wizards withstood a 44-point effort from Kemba Walker and a fourth-quarter rally from the Knicks, beating New York 124-117 on Thursday night. The Knicks had pulled within two points with 2:40 left in the game, but Kyle Kuzma had consecutive 3-pointers to give Washington an insurmountable lead. Spencer Dinwiddie had 21 points and 12 assists to lead the Wizards, who were without Bradley Beal after he was placed on the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols list before the game. Corey Kispert scored 20 points in his first start, Kuzma added 18 points and 10 rebounds. All-Star forward Julius Randle had 23 points for the Knicks and Alec Burks added 20.