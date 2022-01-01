Ex-New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik provides documents to January 6 committee

By Paula Reid

Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner, has agreed to a voluntary interview with the House select committee investigating January 6 and provided some documents, according to a letter from his attorney obtained by CNN.

Kerik was subpoenaed by the committee in November.

Timothy Parlatore, Kerik’s attorney, sent a letter Friday to the committee that includes a Dropbox link to various documents, including press releases as well as presentations and emails about election fraud claims.

Kerik worked alongside his longtime friend Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump and New York City mayor, in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election to find any evidence of voter fraud that would swing it for Trump. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election.

Kerik previously said he would provide documents that are not privileged to the committee via a public website, despite the committee’s request to have them delivered via a secure electronic attachment.

Kerik also has agreed to a voluntary interview, as opposed to a deposition, but takes issue with the terms proposed by the committee. The interview could take place on January 13, according to the letter.

“As I have previously outlined, I do not believe that your committee possesses the requisite makeup to be able to comply with the required deposition procedures but I am happy to agree to a voluntary interview to avoid having to litigate the issue,” Parlatore wrote in the letter to the committee.

Parlatore said he objects to the fact that the interview cannot be recorded and promptly released to the public but added that will not prevent the interview from taking place.

Parlatore wrote in the letter that “Mr. Kerik was hired by former-President Donald Trump’s legal team, to act as an investigator tasked to look into claims of election fraud. In this role, Mr. Kerik received, reviewed, and processed claims of fraud from around the country. Some were clearly baseless and needed little follow up, while others warranted further investigation.”

Parlatore argued that “since Mr. Kerik’s work was done at the behest of attorneys in anticipation of litigation, a large percentage of the documents Mr. Kerik has that would be responsive to your subpoena is shielded from disclosure by the work-product doctrine.”

