Keizer woman killed, driver arrested after DUII crash into home

PORTLAND (AP) — A 67-year-old Keizer woman was killed Saturday morning when a driver accused of being under the influence of intoxicants crashed his vehicle into her home.

A 63-year-old man who also was in the house was seriously injured. Police said the driver of the vehicle left the roadway twice and hit a power pole before crashing into the home on Trail Avenue NE.

The woman, identified as Moira Hughes, died at the scene and the injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment, where police said he was in stable condition Saturday night.

The 41-year-old driver, Andrew Modine of Keizer, was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, DUII, reckless endangering, reckless driving, driving while criminally suspended, second-degree criminal mischief and a probation violation.

