Canadian troops moved west of Dnieper River amid threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine

By Sarah Turnbull

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — Canadian troops deployed to Ukraine have moved west of the Dnieper River amid mounting concerns of a Russian invasion, Defence Minister Anita Anand has confirmed.

Speaking in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Anand said the safety and security of the Canadian Armed Forces remains her top priority, which prompted the move.

“We are continually monitoring the evolving and concerning situation and made a decision to move troops in that regard,” she told reporters.

Canada has 200 troops stationed in Ukraine under the banner of Operation UNIFIER, who are there to train Ukrainian armed forces and the national guard.

Heading west of the river and away from the Russian border where more than 100,000 troops have amassed, is ostensibly safer should an invasion occur.

Anand met with her Ukrainian counterpart on Monday to discuss how Canada can assist with further de-escalation mechanisms to deter Russian advancement.

“We discussed a number of forms of aid and it would be prudent, in light of the very intense and sensitive security situation at the current time, for me to discuss that first with my counterparts in cabinet and with the prime minister prior to making formal decisions or announcements about what was discussed,” she said.

The United Nations Security Council is also meeting Monday to discuss Russia’s military buildup at the border.

The session kicks off more high-level diplomacy this week. Talks between the U.S. and Russia have so far failed to ease tensions in the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected to speak by phone Tuesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Back in Canada, MPs will hold a debate Monday night about the situation and Canada’s response. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be attending virtually, after contracting COVID-19.

“I’ll be talking about the importance of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law in the face of Russian provocation, in this difficult time, more than ever. We must stay true to our values,” Trudeau said on Monday.

Canadians got an early glimpse at what that debate could look like during question period.

Conservative MP and foreign affairs critic Michael Chong called out the government for not sending lethal weapons to Ukraine as it had asked and as other allies have done.

“Diplomacy not backed by credible threats of the use of military force is nothing more than empty talk and rhetoric. Canada should be joining our other democratic allies in working in a multilateral fashion with our NATO partners to grant Ukraine’s request,” he said

“When will this government quit being so naïve about its foreign policy?”

In response, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly touted the government’s recent expansion and extension of Operation UNIFIER for three years and the $120-million loan to bolster Ukraine’s economy.

NATO allies are promising swift and severe sanctions against Russia should they proceed with an attack.

With a file from The Associated Press

