N. Ireland officials seek advice on halt of Brexit checks

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Officials in Northern Ireland have sought legal advice after a government minister ordered them to stop inspecting cargoes arriving from other parts of the U.K., in violation of the Brexit agreement between Britain and the European Union. Shipments continued to move through the port of Belfast on Thursday morning, though it was unclear whether they were undergoing the required checks, Irish broadcaster RTE reported. Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots late Wednesday ordered his staff to stop the inspections, saying they had not been authorized by the region’s power-sharing government.