Report: Former NWSL coach accused of misconduct decades ago

By The Associated Press

Former Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames has been accused of misconduct stretching back decades when he was a youth team coach, before he joined the National Women’s Soccer League team, according to a report in The Washington Post. The accusations included verbal and emotional abuse and other inappropriate behavior, were detailed in a story published by the newspaper on Tuesday.  An attorney for Dames denied the allegations. 

