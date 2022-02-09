Stolen car leaves Bend delivery driver searching for answers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Life for Door Dash drivers is fast-paced and quick. Drivers jump in and out of their vehicles to pick up the order and drop it off to the customer. Typically, drivers are only out of the car for a few minutes at a time.

For one Bend man, those few minutes have damaged months of hard work.

Zac Thomas is a comedian who was working for the delivery service to supplement his income. He was driving on Tuesday and picked up an order from the McDonalds on Division Street in Bend. Thomas left his car running and ran inside the restaurant to pick up the order. During that time, a man who was outside the Mcdonalds stole his car and drove off.

Carly Keenan is meeting with Thomas to learn more. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.