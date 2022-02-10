Capitol rioter gets prison as feds reach 100 sentencings

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

The Justice Department has reached another milestone in its sweeping investigation of last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. A Seattle man who punched two police officers during the attack is at least the 100th person to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a Capitol riot-related charge. Mark Leffingwell, a 52-year-old military veteran who served in Iraq, was sentenced on Thursday to six months imprisonment. Leffingwell is the fifth rioter to be sentenced for assaulting police at the Capitol. The other four received prison sentences ranging from 41 to 63 months in prison.