Oregon to GET $262M in wildfire recovery funding

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service in Oregon will receive more than $262 million in federal disaster funding to help with wildfire recovery. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the money is part of a $1.1 billion disaster assistance bill that passed last year to help regions across the country recover from a variety of natural disasters over the last three years. More than a million acres of land across Oregon burned in the Labor Day wildfires in 2020.