Fair Weekend; More Snow Monday

More spring-like skiing is expected through the weekend. Mt. Bachelor will see highs in the mid to upper 40's through Sunday. The next system will press in late Sunday and bring a chance of snow showers Sunday night. Snow is likely Monday and Monday night with accumulations of 2-4" possible. Fair, but cooler conditions will continue through next week. Keep an eye on the road reports beginning Monday morning. Winter driving conditions will return to the mountains for a couple days.