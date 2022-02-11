Skip to Content
Firefighters battle flames at elementary school in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters are battling flames at William Fox Elementary School in Richmond. WWBT-TV reported that fire crews were called at about 11 p.m. The fire department has not yet released any information about the fire. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said on Twitter that he is heartbroken and asked people keep the community in their prayers. The school is located in the Fan District in Richmond. The school’s website says it was built in 1911.

