Registration open for 2022 SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle, at new location

The 2022 SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle presented by Nighthawk Naturalistic School is open for registration. This year’s race is May 22nd at a new venue. The race will be held for the first time at the Seventh Mountain Resort in Bend!

Teams of 6 kids, K-7th grade are invited to compete. All team members will begin their heat with two fun team challenges, followed by an obstacle course. One of the members will sprint around the obstacle course to finish the race. Every member of the team will get to complete the obstacle course.

For more details and to sign up, go to https://mbsef.org/selco-kids-mini-ppp/

The SELCO Kid’s Mini PPP is a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, whose mission is to be the leading youth sports training organization promoting the positive values of competitive sports including Alpine and Nordic Skiing, Snowboarding and Cycling.

This event is sponsored by SELCO, Nighthawk Naturalistic School, Sylvan Learning Center. Seventh Mountain Resort and MBSEF.