Bend 18-year-old arrested, 90 minutes after jewelry theft from pawnbroker

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 18-year-old Bend resident who stole over $10,000 worth of jewelry from a northeast Bend pawnbroker Saturday afternoon was found and arrested about 90 minutes later in the southwest part of the city, wearing some of the jewelry, police said.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to the reported theft at Cash Connection on Northeast Fifth Street, Lieutenant Bob Jones said.

The reporting party said the male had entered the business, opened a jewelry case and fled with the stolen jewelry in a gray SUV, Jones said.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect vehicle in southwest Bend, the lieutenant said.

With the help of Bend police, the suspect was taken into custody, wearing some of the stolen jewelry at the time. He was taken to the county jail and booked on one count of first-degree aggravated theft.

“The Bend Police Department would like to thank the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending” the suspect, Jones added.