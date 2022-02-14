Two skiers’ deaths in two days on slopes of Mt. Bachelor spark discussion in ski community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Friday and Saturday, two skiers died after sustaining injuries on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor.

On Sunday, an Air Link helicopter was called again to the resort, this time for a medical emergency, taking a 64-year-old man to St. Charles Bend, resort officials said. Both of the deaths were men in their 60s, and both were wearing helmets, they said.

One ski shop tells NewsChannel 21 the recent deaths are not causing people to back out of rentals, or to ask additional safety questions, amid what Mt. Bachelor warned visitors were some icy patches due to recent warmer weather that have brought early spring skiing conditions.

Meanwhile, many people online, talking about the tragedies, are emphasizing the inherent risk that skiing presents, and are urging people to be safe and cautious when deciding to go up the mountain.

