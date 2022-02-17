Broncos hire Rams assistants Evero, Stukes as coordinators

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Broncos have hired three assistants from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff, including secondary coach Ejiro Evero, who will serve as Denver’s defensive coordinator.

New head coach Nathaniel Hackett also announced the additions of Dwayne Stukes as his special teams coordinator and Marcus Dixon as defensive line coach on Thursday.

Evero, whose full name is pronounced e-JEE-row EV-uh-row, joins the Broncos after five years in Los Angeles and 14 seasons in the NFL. Evero coached LA’s safeties from 2017-20 and served as secondary coach and passing game coordinator last season.

Evero replaces Ed Donatell, who was among the members of former coach Vic Fangio’s staff who weren’t retained by Hackett. Donatell has joined the Minnesota Vikings as their defensive coordinator.

Stukes has 14 years of coaching experience with six NFL teams. He was the Rams’ assistant special teams coach last season.

Dixon spent the last two seasons as the Rams’ assistant defensive line coach.

Earlier this week, the Broncos announced the hiring of running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley, assistant defensive backs coach Ola Adams, assistant-to-head-coach Derek Haithcock and instructional designer John Vieira.

