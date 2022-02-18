Amid ‘crazy’ driving and ‘Fatal Five,’ OSP begins saturation patrols on Oregon interstates

'Some drivers have just lost their minds!'

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Friday and running through Monday, Oregon State Police Patrol Troopers from Salem, Albany, Springfield, Roseburg, Grants Pass, Central Point, Portland, Pendleton, La Grande, and Ontario area commands are conducting a high visibility saturation patrol that will be focusing on Interstate 5, Interstate 205 and Interstate 84.

This saturation will be focusing on what OSP refers to as the “Fatal Five” Speeding, Occupant Safety, Lane Safety, Impaired Driving, and Distracted Driving. These 5 driving behaviors are the leading causes of serious injury and fatal crashes.

This is what OSP pushed out via social media platforms and a news release sent to media outlets:

Some drivers have just lost their minds 🤯!

We have all seen a huge uptick in the number of people driving crazy on Oregon’s interstates. When we say “crazy” we mean drivers committing what OSP calls the “Fatal Five” Speeding, Occupant Safety, Lane Safety, Impaired Driving, and Distracted Driving. These poor driving practices are the leading cause of serious injury and fatal crashes.

Oregon State Police Patrol Troopers from Salem, Albany, Springfield, Roseburg, Grants Pass, Central Point, Portland, Pendleton, La Grande, and Ontario area commands are joining together starting today, to conduct a high visibility saturation patrol that will last through the extended holiday weekend. This saturation patrol will be focusing on Interstate 5, Interstate 84, and Interstate 205.

Don’t be surprised if you also see Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers working these areas alongside OSP.

Be safe on the roads -- it is not just your life on the line.

However, OSP thought the public might like some statistics around what impact this might have on these bad driving behaviors in Oregon.

Currently, OSP has 410 Sergeants & Troopers in Patrol across Oregon. This number is authorized positions and doesn’t include vacancies, troopers on leave, troopers at training, troopers at court, etc.

Oregon has about 8,000 miles of state-owned highways, which are primarily patrolled by OSP.

Oregon has 4.1 million registered vehicles with nearly 3.1 million licensed drivers.

Those numbers do not include the estimated over 29 million visitors Oregon gets a year.

If you do the math, with just the number of licensed drivers (3.1 million) that is 1 trooper for every 7,561 licensed drivers in Oregon.

Our Patrol Troopers are 100% committed to making Oregon’s highways safer, but these low patrol staffing numbers begs the question, what impact could OSP Patrol have with more Troopers on the road?