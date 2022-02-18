Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of a 21-year-old woman after linking him to the crime through genealogical databases. The Dallas County district attorney’s office said Friday that Edward Morgan was arrested in the killing of Mary Jane Thompson, who was also sexually assaulted. Morgan is being held at the Dallas County jail. Records don’t list an attorney for him yet. The Dallas Morning News reports that Thompson was an aspiring model who moved to Dallas about six months before her death. She was last seen two days before she was found dead behind a warehouse, strangled by her leg warmers.