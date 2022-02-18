Lille held 0-0 at lowly Metz before Chelsea game in CL

LILLE, France (AP) — Lille has been held 0-0 at relegation candidate Metz in the French league, showing little to worry Chelsea before they meet in the Champions League. The game ended on a sour note with Lille substitute Edon Zhegrova sent off in injury time with his second yellow card and Metz coach Frederic Antonetti shown red for his part in an altercation with the Lille coaching staff. The result against a team that had been level with bottom side Bordeaux will do little to boost confidence before it visits Chelsea for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday.