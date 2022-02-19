Hong Kong reports more than 6,000 new cases in virus surge

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has reported 15 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,000 confirmed cases for a second day. The government also announced plans to have construction crews from mainland China build isolation units with 10,000 beds after crowding at hospitals forced patients to wait outdoors in winter cold. Hong Kong has tightened travel and business curbs as it tries to contain its latest virus surge. On Friday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the election for her post would be postponed by six weeks to May 8 due to public health risks. The chief executive of the Hospital Authority apologized in a radio broadcast after patients were forced to wait outdoors. He said most had been moved indoors or to other facilities.