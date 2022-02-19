Schouten wins 3rd gold on final day of Olympic speedskating

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Irene Schouten of the Netherlands captured her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics. She won the women’s mass start in the final speedskating event of the Winter Games. Schouten established herself as the biggest star at the Ice Ribbon with a furious push to line to overtake Canada’s Ivanie Blondin by 0.06 seconds. Schouten added to her victories in the 3,000 and 5,000 meters. Bart Swings of Belgium won the men’s mass start on a frustrating final day at the oval for the American team. Joey Mantia and Mia Manganello Kilburg both finished fourth.